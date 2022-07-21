One person has died and three others injured after armed robbers attacked a fuel station at Amasaman 3 junction.

The robbers attacked the four victims; a security guard and three fuel attendants, in the wee hours of Thursday, July 21.

According to Adom News’ correspondent, Prince Owusu who followed the story, the robbers beat the victims to pulp, before tying them up.

However, the deceased is said to have confronted the robbers, which caused them to lock him up in a room, after they had taped his mouth and nose shut.

The unmasked robbers are reported to have ransacked the property in search of cash, but that agenda failed for which they went away with all laptops, phones and other electrical appliances.

The Amasaman police and personnel from the CID headquarters have visited the scene and conveyed the body to the mortuary.

Investigation has since commenced.



