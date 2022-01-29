The Police have arrested a gang of four suspected armed robbers for robbery on January 6, 2022, at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The four-armed robbers, Maxwell Nyame, Abraham Boadi, Prince Kwaku alias Wofa Kay and Nicholas Yaw Kyere were arrested at their hideout at Kwame Nkrumah Circle on January 25, 2022.

This was after weeks of intensive surveillance of their movement.

Police reports indicate that the four suspects accosted their two female victims at knifepoint at the Amasaman Forest on January 6, 2022, at about 11:00 pm.

In the course of their robbery, the suspects forced one of their victims to transfer an amount of GH₵ 3, 040.00 from her mobile money wallet into a different account.

Through intelligence gathered, the Police arrested the four and upon interrogation, they admitted to having committed the crime.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of a cash sum of GH₵ 3,109.00.

ALSO READ:

Other items recovered from them included two Tecno, two Itel, one Nokia and four Samsung phones together with a taxi cab with registration number GW 4453 – 21 which they admitted to being used in their robberies.

The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.