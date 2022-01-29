Gospel diva, Celestine Donkor, completely stole the show when she stepped forward to perform at the 2022 edition of the Multimedia Group Limited’s (MGL) annual thanksgiving service.

The event was held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Victory Bible Church International (Prophetic Sanctuary), Kokomlemle.

Scores of employees of the MGL came together to offer fervent prayers in an atmosphere of gratitude and worship as well as give thanks and praise to the Lord.

Celestine Donkor started off by filling the auditorium with the holy spirit through a heated worship session.

Then, she switched to a praise session. The congregants couldn’t help but dance their feet off.

ALSO READ:

Members of staff were thrilled when she suddenly veered into rap mode while performing one of her latest tracks ‘Agbebolo.’

The audience couldn’t help but cheer her on.

Watch the video above: