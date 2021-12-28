Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has described the past few days as rough for her after her mum slipped into a coma.

According to her, she was hospitalised ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The award-winning actress disclosed that her mother was unable to eat except through a tube.

However, she has miraculously come around and has started eating little all by herself.

Her mum’s condition, she noted, exposed her to how people are suffering at the hospital.

Mrs Donkor, who was beside herself with joy, took to her Instagram page to share the testimony.

She also released photos of her mum in the hospital bed.

“Those who are there not because they are sick but because they had to take care of their family and loved ones ❤.

“I ask for strength and greater grace for those at places they didn’t plan to be this season,” part of her testimony read.

Her comment section has been filled with prayers and recovery messages for the elderly woman following her announcement.