Talented gospel musician, Celestine Donko, has revealed she rejected marriage proposals from three pastors to marry a secular man.

The Agbebolo hitmker made the disclosure in an interview on Atinka TV.

Acknowledging the immense role pastors play in the lives and work of female gospel musicians, Celestine Donkor noted her decision not to marry a pastor was based on some other observations made.

According to her, failed marriages between pastors and her fellow colleague gospel musicians informed her decision to marry a secular man.