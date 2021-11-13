Multiple award-winning singer, Celestine Donkor, has made a shocking revelation about her daughter, Aseye, as the girl attains a new age.

The Agbebolo hitmaker revealed that her baby girl was knocked down by a car in August and sustained injuries from the accident.

As Aseye marks her birthday today, Celestine took to her socials to express gratitude to God, saying:

“A food explorer, kitchen queen, and gifted singer #ASEYE is plus one today.

“This baby girl right here is a miracle. She was knocked down by a car in August … It’s just God … help the Donkor Family thank God for she doesn’t look like what she has been through. The world would have heard the bad news, but Mercy said NO!” she said.

Celestine further introduced Aseye’s Kitchen, an initiative to generate content for Aseye’s YouTube channel.