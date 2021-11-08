Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has visited the grave of his daughter on the first anniversary of her passing.

Mr Anyidoho lost his daughter, Sitsofe, in a ghastly accident while travelling with her mother in November 2020.

Sitsofe Ablavi Mivormawu Anyidoho, aged 8, was buried on November 17, 2020, at Tanyigbe in the Volta Region.

The former Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, as part of the visit, laid wreaths on her grave in the Volta Region.

According to him, the late Sitsofe, a daughter he named after his beloved mother took a lot away from him.

Taking to his Twitter, he shared photos from the solemn moment and penned a tribute still expressing pain over his loss.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: Exactly a year today, my eight-year-old daughter, Sitsofe Ablavi Mivormawu Anyidoho departed. Laid wreaths early this morning in my holy village, Tanyigbe. Grateful to all who mourned with me. I know my Redeemer lives & God is on my side. Sitsofe, daddy loves you. RIP. Shalom.