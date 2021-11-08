The case involving the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has been adjourned to November 16, 2021.

This is because the legislator is out of the country on parliamentary duties.

The case was called at the Kaneshie District Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, but had to be held in chambers and was presided over by Magistrate Oheneba Kuffuor.

The charge of the state was led by prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare.

During the session, it came to the fore that the Ghana Police Service had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on the matter.

The Madina Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Abdul-Razak Hussien, who was in court, said they stand in solidarity with the legislator.

“We are all here in solidarity and support of the MP. We stand with him and rightly, as the lawyer said, the matter was called and when they went into chambers, the lawyers made it clear that they received a letter from Parliament that Sosu is on parliamentary duties outside the country. The court has also agreed in principle. So by 16th November, he will be touching down, so they are hoping that by that time, he will be in, then the case can go on,” he told Citi FM in an interview.