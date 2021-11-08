Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is said to have written to the Police administration to inform them that Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier- Sosu, is out of the country on Parliamentary business.

The embattled MP was to show up in court on Monday morning but failed to show up.

Police Prosecutor ASP Sylvestre Asare informed the Kaneshie District Court that a letter had been received from the Speaker indicating that the MP was out of the jurisdiction.

The case was consequently adjourned to November 16.

The human rights lawyer on October 25, led his constituents on a demonstration to get their bad roads fixed.

The legislator is accused of unlawfully blocking public road and causing destruction to public property.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin had earlier written to the police service indicating his inability to release the MP to assist with investigations.