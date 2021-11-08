Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has joined the race to vie for the party’s General Secretary position.

According to him, his decision is borne out of his quest to strengthen the party’s communications bureau to make the NPP marketable and vibrant ahead of the 2020 general election.

Mr Titus-Glover broke the news on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

He becomes the sixth person to challenge current General Secretary John Boadu for the position.

He joins former Minister of Trade and Industry under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Joe Baidoe-Ansah, Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Justin Kodua Frimpong and Deputy Minister for Communication, Richard Ahiagbah and former MP for Obuasi East, Edward Enin.

But Speaking about his motivation in spite of the stiff competition, Mr Titus-Glover maintained that he is the best bet for the NPP.

“My name Titus-Glover is a brand and I am more than experienced for the job,” he added.

As a grassroots man, he sees himself as a unifier who has the competence and skill to manage the party’s communications.

“The grassroots of the party need attention because they are the engine of the party,” he added.