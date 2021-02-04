Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has said his decision to sue an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dzifa Gunu, is not for the money.

According to Mr Anyidoho, his children will not forgive him if he did not take legal action against those defaming him all over the place.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he noted that he has a big heart and has tolerated people for a long time but the time has come for him to act.

“I served NDC very well but people are all over the place attacking my integrity. If I don’t take legal actions, my children and their children will not forgive me and posterity will also judge me so I’m in court because I want to sanitise our airwaves and democracy,” he said.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC is demanding damages to the tune of GH¢ 10,000,000.00 over defamatory statements made against him by Mr Gunu.

Mr Gunu is alleged to have said that Mr Anyidoho made several attempts on the life of former President John Mahama by visiting shrines in Benin and Togo.

The allegations also accused the plaintiff of being guilty of narcotic abuse because substances were discovered in his house.

The accuser is also said to have made a categorical statement that Mr Anyidoho caused the death of his eight-year-old daughter who was involved in a car accident.

Reacting to the claims, Mr Anyidoho said: “I don’t know Benin and never been there. Why did Dzifa Gunu say I sent Mahama there for rituals? I sued him [for] GHC10m because he said I killed my daughter for ritual.”