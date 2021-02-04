Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has shared fond memories of his 8-year-old daughter months after her sudden demise.

According to him, the late Sitsofe whom he named after his beloved mother took a lot away from him.

“I named that girl after myself and my mother so part of my soul is gone with that girl” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

The late Sitsofe died in a ghastly accident while traveling with her mother. She has since been buried.

But, Koku Anyidoho said it is still very difficult to accept that his 8-year-old daughter is no more.

This issue, he indicated, became murkier when a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dzifa Gunu, accused him of using the child for rituals.

A pained Koku said he had to take legal action with the intent to deter others from making such wild allegations against him.

“I have suffered this for years and I believe it is time to stop it. What crime did I commit,” he quizzed.

Though he is seeking some damages, the former Director of Communications at the presidency said his decision to take a legal action was for posterity.

Koku Anyidoho added that the suit is also to clear his name and prove his innocence, especially to his four children.

“If I don’t seek redress in the law court, my other children will not forgive me. It is not about the money,” he stressed.