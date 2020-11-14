Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reportedly lost his daughter.

According to reports, the eight-year-old girl, whose name was only given as Sitsofe, died in a ghastly accident while traveling with her mother.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Mr Anyidoho, who is a former Director of Communications at the presidency in the erstwhile Mills administration, wrote a few words on his Twitter handle to console himself.

Mr Jacobs said the young girl has been laid to rest and appealed to Ghanaians to pray for Mr Anyidoho.