The Konongo District Court has remanded the five students arrested for their roles in the death of a student of Konongo Odumase Secondary High School into police custody.

They are expected to return to court on November 15, on a provisional charge of murder and abetment of crime.

The court, presided over by Joyce Bamfo, denied a bail request by counsel for the first accused, Richard Adu Darko, whilst granting police submission for time to conclude investigations.

The Police, on November 6, arrested the five students for allegedly stabbing a first year student to death.

The 17-year-old deceased student, identified as Sam-una Larrham, was a first-year gold track student.

The Police arraigned the five suspects to appear before the court on Monday, after which they were remanded into police custody.