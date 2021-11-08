Konongo Odumase SHS murder suspects to appear in court on Nov. 8

The five Konongo Odumase Senior High School students who were arrested for allegedly stabbing a Form One student leading to his death will be arraigned on Monday, November 8.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects, who are Form Two students of the said school, went on a bullying spree on the night of Friday, November 5, after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased, Samuna Larhan.

The deceased, aged 17 was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Police are in contact with the family of the deceased and providing them with all the necessary support,” parts of the statement read.

The Director-General of the Service’s Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori in the signed statement on Sunday called on schools to halt bullying and other forms of punishments among students.

He added that the move will “guarantee the safety of students who are the future leaders of this country.”

“In this regard, parents and guardians are advised to caution their children against engaging themselves in such unlawful conduct,” he urged.

Meanwhile, ACP Ofori divulged that the Police have contacted the leadership of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to work together to develop a sensitisation programme on criminal offences for students and staff of all the schools to avert such “avoidable occurrences.”