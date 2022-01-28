Last year was a rollercoaster year for many around the world with the impact of Covid-19 still being felt the world over.

For those who made it despite the challenges thrown their way, it is another opportunity to leave a mark in the sands of time.

The Multimedia Group is not oblivious of that fact, for which reason its staff joined hands in appreciation of the fruitful 12 months.

Members of the group gathered at the Victory International Bible Church for a grand thanksgiving service on Friday, January 28.

It saw a congregation of personnel from all departments who lifted their voices in unison to the glory of God at Kokomlemle.

Led by The Multimedia Choir, the group celebrated and danced amid acknowledgment to God for ‘making a way’ – as Travis Greene’s medley goes.

They also prayed for an even more eventful 2022 in all spheres as far as the media house is concerned.

The event was themed; God is Still with Us and For Us; He Will Turn Our Mourning Into joy! (Jeremiah 31:13 and Psalm 30: 11).

Here are more photos of how it unfolded: