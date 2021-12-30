General Manager of the Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, has passed on.

In an internal memo to staff, the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) said, “it is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the painful death of our dear colleague, Elvis Koku Kwashie, General Manager for Joy Brands.

“Elvis passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday night, December 28, 2021, after a short illness.”

It added, “We pray that God will comfort his wife and children, his bereaved family and all of us here at the Multimedia Group and grant us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The company urges all to “continue to remember the widow, children and the bereaved family in our prayers.”

It said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in news media and communications (Print, Online, Radio & Television).

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country. His strong leadership led to the receipt of numerous awards by journalists.

Mr Kwashie holds a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany, a certificate in Public Relations, Marketing and Advertising and a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

While at MGL, he undertook courses on leadership at Harvard University in the United States.