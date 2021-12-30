Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla have stunned social media users with adorable photos to mark their daughter’s birthday.

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of the couple turns four today, December 30, 2021.

To commemorate the day, the duo took to their social media pages to flaunt her and expressed how proud they are as parents.

The photos saw Catherine make bold fashion statements in colourful outfits as she poses for the camera.

Posting the visuals, she wrote: My C-Mama is 4 years old today. She brings us so much joy and I’m so grateful to God for choosing me to be her mother. Happy birthday, @jidulaxii.

The musician, on his part, prayed for God’s protection upon his little princess for the years ahead.