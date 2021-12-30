Seven Orphanages and Homes felt the true meaning of the goodwill associated with Christmas when the Royalhouse Chapel International supported them with provisions and other necessities.

Various groups within the church presented assorted items comprising drinks, biscuits, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, and various cash amounts.

Representatives of the teams extended festive greetings from the Apostle General, Most Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah.

Sharing a word of encouragement with them, Rev Mrs Ankrah, said that the joy and essence of Christmas are to share with the needy and the marginalised in society.

Referencing John 9: 1-3, she added that their present circumstance is only an avenue for God to manifest His power and glory through them if only they would hold on to Him.

The beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the Apostle General and Royalhouse Chapel for their show of compassion.