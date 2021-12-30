The Tamale Technical University has suspended 193 students over examination malpractices.

A statement issued by the public affairs directorate of the University indicated that about 196 cases of malpractices were reported to the disciplinary committee.

However, in accordance with statute 51 of the University’s code, the committee after investigations found 193 students culpable of the offences.

The statement noted that the students involved engaged in various malpractices ranging from possession of foreign materials, including mobile phones, electronic wrist watches, handwritten notes on pieces of paper, among others.

It further added the academic board of the school upheld the recommendation of the disciplinary committee to suspend the students for one academic year, beginning from September next year.

Read the full statement below: