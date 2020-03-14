Armed robbers on Saturday attacked passengers travelling on the Tamale-Kintampo highway at Porto in the Bono East Region.

The robbers said to be 12 in number subjected the passengers in the Urvan bus to intense search and took away their monies, phones, laptops and other valuables.



ALSO READ:

JoyNews’ Seth Kwame Boateng reported that, “Thirty minutes after driving past last Monday’s accident scene which killed over 30 persons on the Kintampo-Tamale road, we observed from afar some people desperately trying to stop our vehicle.”

According to him, the long stretch being such a silent one, their driver was not too sure whether it was safe for them to stop so we continued.

He said what saved him and his crew was when a brown pickup which had overtaken them at a point which suddenly stopped and turned with speed towards them.



“He shouted at us to return since there was a highway robbery underway. Yes, it was true, the armed robbers numbering about 12 had crossed an Urvan bus full of passengers from Sunyani going to Tamale. They first smashed the windscreen and impressed on the driver to stop,” the journalist said.

According to the reporter, the robbers then ransacked the vehicles which were carrying a number of passengers including teachers from the Tamale Technical University who were returning from a workshop.

“Everything they were carrying, from their laptops, wallets, ID cards and sums of money. As if this was not enough, they also beat with clubs and the butt of their guns. Some sustained cuts in their heads.

“From afar, we could see the robbers comfortably and boldly carrying out their activities with no vehicle coming or going.

“A number of vehicles had joined ours and parked on the shoulder of the road but with all engines on so we could retreat as soon, we become their target.”

According to him, a few calls to the security officials in Kintampo saved the situation as the robbers entered the nearby bush when they got wind of the arrival of the armed police.

