The Ghana Consulate in the United States has announced plans to suspend services effective March 16, 2020 over the widespread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to the Consulate, there will be no submission of application at the counter with all completed forms expected to be mailed.

It added all biometric passport applications have been suspended forthwith to minimise the spread of the disease through person-to-person contact.

Meanwhile, it assured the measures are only temporary and subject to review as and when appropriate.

