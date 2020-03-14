Social media sensation, Hajia4Real, has shocked social media users and fans with a freestyle rap she made at the Ghana Entertainment United States of America launch.

Hajia4Real in a video which captured the event held at the 4syte Mansion had the support of many patrons cheering her up.

In the video she posted on instagram, Hajia4Real in the presence of the guests mounted the stage and took the Mic to release her ‘Don’t venture Like a Vulture’ bars which fired up the crowd.

The video has since attracted reactions from Peter Okoye of P-Square fame and other users.

