Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has expressed his displeasure over the popularity novel coronavirus is gaining around the world.

Born Charles Nii Armah, the artiste believes the deadly virus is out for sabotage as it gets popular by the day.

Shatta Wale in a tweet on Friday, after Ghana confirmed two cases, said he is not happy about the case.

In light of recent updates concerning the impact and continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), businesses have come to a standstill in parts of the world.

The widespread compelled dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, to suspend his America tour with award-winning Afropop singer, Davido also postponing his ongoing ‘A Good Time’ North American Tour due to the outbreak.

