Three persons have been reported dead with 20 others injured in a fatal accident at Teacher-Mante on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Saturday.

The accident involved an Articulated Truck with registration number AE 1913 -12 and Bus with registration number GT 5425-20 travelling in opposite directions.

Reports indicate the accident occurred on Saturday when one of the accident vehicles tried to overtake.

RELATED STORIES:

Kwadwo Minta, an eye witness and Staff of the National Disaster Management Organization stationed in the area told Starr News, the Articulated Truck coming from Kumasi crashed the side of the bus which somersaulted and landed at the roadside.

The Ayensuano District NADMO Director Joseph Okai Gyan who later got to the scene disclosed the situation has created gridlock but emergency service workers are working to get the vehicles towed away.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been rushed to the Suhum and Nsawam Government Hospitals with the bodies of the deceased deposited at the morgue.