Fresh revelations from Monday’s accident indicates that a police officer with the Suhum police Command was part of passengers involved in the ghastly accident between a Metro Mass bus and a Sprinter minibus at Kawampe in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region.

Brother to the deceased officer who only gave his name as Naamey in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com said his late brother, Lance Corporal Nagroug Emmanuel Yen, was on a return trip to the Suhum police station from the Upper East Region when the accident occurred.

Naamey who was sitting beside his brother when the accident happened said he noticed that driver of the Metro Mass bus was dozing off behind the wheel.

“I noticed that the driver of the bus in which my brother and I were, was dozing off behind the steering wheel, and at some point in the journey he even had to chew a gum to help him focused on the road, but before he knew it he had crashed into an approaching vehicle,” he said.

According to Naamey, the Metro Mass bus veered off into the lane of the fast approaching Sprinter minibus and efforts by the driver of the Sprinter minibus to avoid a head-on collision by heading for a nearby bush failed.

A Metro Mass bus, which was carrying sacks of fresh pepper and about 12 passengers heading towards Kintampo from Tamale, collided head-on with a Sprinter minibus between Kawampe and Dawadawa at about 4:00 am Monday.

Reports say the two buses caught fire after the collision and all passengers, who got trapped in the Sprinter bus, could not make it.

Naamey is among six persons fortunate enough to have survived Monday’s accident.