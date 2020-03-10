Nana Ama, the lady currently setting media ablaze for breaking the heart of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) male student has dropped a video of self-love.

In the video posted on instagram, she seemed not bothered about the terrible heart break her boyfriend identified as Sammy Tom Brown has been captured experiencing.

Nana Ama in the video revealed her identity by showing off her black beauty while chilling with another guy.

Nana Ama reportedly ditched Sammy after she caught him cheating and lied about the whole incident.

In a viral video on social media, Sammy could be heard desperately begging Nana Ama for forgiveness and a possible reunion.