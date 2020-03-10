Social media, especially Twitter has been thrown into a state of frenzy over a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student whose heartbreak video has since gone viral.
According to posts on the micro-blogging platform, his level-400 girlfriend, Nana Ama, broke up with him after having an intimate encounter with another level-100 girl.
In the video, Sammy is seen crying-texting Nana Ama and when he receives no reply, he smashes his phone on the ground, leaving his roommates with no alternative than to console him.
Nana Ama, according to reports, told Sammy he wouldn’t want to continue the relationship because he has cheated on her and she felt disrespected.
MORE STORIES:
Meanwhile, celebrities such as John Dumelo, Pappy Kojo, Delay, Kojo Cue and Efya have waded into the matter.
Some social media users have also poured out their assertions with regards to the heartbreak story fast circulating on the digital platform.
Adomonline.com has gathered some of the tweets and you can find them below: