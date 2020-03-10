Social media, especially Twitter has been thrown into a state of frenzy over a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student whose heartbreak video has since gone viral.

According to posts on the micro-blogging platform, his level-400 girlfriend, Nana Ama, broke up with him after having an intimate encounter with another level-100 girl.

In the video, Sammy is seen crying-texting Nana Ama and when he receives no reply, he smashes his phone on the ground, leaving his roommates with no alternative than to console him.

Nana Ama, according to reports, told Sammy he wouldn’t want to continue the relationship because he has cheated on her and she felt disrespected.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as John Dumelo, Pappy Kojo, Delay, Kojo Cue and Efya have waded into the matter.

Some social media users have also poured out their assertions with regards to the heartbreak story fast circulating on the digital platform.

Adomonline.com has gathered some of the tweets and you can find them below:

Aww nana ama tooo its nt fair stop dat ah ,you sammy kraaaa stay single n be free ,it pains though 😥😪😪😭😭 we beg #NanaAma pic.twitter.com/c7oI8CxyS8 — KOFI KINAATA NEBA (@AnthonyDarkwah6) March 10, 2020 Sammy crying in his dormitory after the break-up

If you have enough time then let’s read the real reason why Nana Ama broke Sammy’s heart under this thread 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xC0FvrpWTK — Filey 🥀 (@efo_filey) March 10, 2020 Alleged conversation between Sammy and Nana Ama

Eii Nana Ama.!! Girls y3 wicked paaa…So Sammy show all this love to am wey still she break ein heart 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tUWitxBY5y — SARKODIE NEBA SARK✝️🇬🇭 (@NebaSark) March 10, 2020 Sammy takes Nana Ama out on a date

Boys Abre! 😅 Nana Ama why? #Yabre pic.twitter.com/iJXhRj2ZOT — #YABRE (@kofi_mole) March 9, 2020 Alleged voice-note of Sammy begging Nana Ama

Kojo Cue tweets on Nana Ama’s subject

E be like Nana Ama No Want Take Am Saara Ooooooo…!!🙈😂 😂 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) March 10, 2020 Efya tweets on Nana Ama’s trend

Conclusion: Make Sammy forget about Nana Ama. Make e go search the other girl nu. Or she too no dey like Sammy like that? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) March 9, 2020 John Dumelo tweets to Sammy and Nana Ama

Ah so Sammy cheated on Nana Ama? Wey she say make them dawg? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) March 9, 2020

Oh boy this corona virus really mess things up , like by now me then my boy Sammy Dey vibe , I don’t know if it’s nana ama oh or the virus the twe — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 9, 2020

Ghanaians wade in on Nana Ama, Sammy’s heartbreak subject

Dela, Pappy Kojo tweets

Ah there nor boys dey report the issue to Ancestors 🤣🤣🤣

Nana Ama

Sammy pic.twitter.com/wK1mMakR3y — Asap Koofi (@asap_koofi) March 10, 2020

There’s no place like GHANA 🇬🇭. Nana Ama single is out😀😀 pic.twitter.com/VJwmQRZFcP — 🇬🇭👑Nungua Justin Bieber👑🇬🇭 (@p_incode) March 9, 2020

