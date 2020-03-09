Head of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey Quarshie, has revealed that soldiers who provided security services to hiplife artiste Medikal at his wedding over the weekend have been arrested by the military.

According to Colonel Quarshie, the arrest of the soldiers present at musician’s wedding is to maintain sanctity and discipline within the rank and file of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The practice of military officers in uniform making appearances at private events without approval has become one too many, and we need to stop it,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.

The practice, he argued, was bringing the name of the Armed Forces into disrepute maintaining that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces were not for hire to the highest bidder.

The arrested military officers, currently under investigation, face possible dismissal depending on the outcome of the investigations.

Persons clad in Military uniforms with their faces veiled, turned up at the traditional wedding ceremony between rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong and Fella Makafui on Saturday, March 7 at Adjringanor near East Legon in Accra.

This will not be the first-time officers in uniform of the outfit have been seen at private events rendering security services.