Former President John Mahama has been advised not to make Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the yardstick for his choice of running mate.

ALSO READ:

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia said the former President can bow to pressure and choose an economist, but his “lack of vision” may render the person ineffective.

“It’s not about the person, it’s about the programme. Mr Mahama chose a former Bank of Ghana Governor [Kwesi Amissah-Arthur] as running mate but Ekosii Sen?” she quizzed.

What has made her husband, Dr Bawumia the economic ‘wizkid’, she explained is the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mrs Bawumia advised Mr Mahama to look beyond an economist and formulate policies and programmes that will make his running mate very effective should they come to power in future.

Source: Adomonline.com / Adwoa Gyaswaa Agyeman