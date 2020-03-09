Second Lady of Ghana’s Republic, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has revealed why she believes most Ghanaian women shy away from active politics in the country.

According to Hajia Samira, though women bring a different and unique leadership style, they have not been empowered economically for the political front.

Speaking on the International Women’s Day edition of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Hajia Samira stressed she was not satisfied with women’s participation.

“Women deal with compassion in governance which make them unique while men focus on strength but it seems society has a different perception about women when they are in power,” she lamented.

To her, the traditional roles of women sometimes become a hindrance to women who may need the validation and permission of their husbands to venture into politics.

She further stressed that “women are found in such places not because they don’t want to but because politics is expensive, unforgiving and brutal.”

Meanwhile, she urged woman’s participation must be encouraged to bring about the vital diversity Ghana requires.