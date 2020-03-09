Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made an interesting revelation about how her love story with her husband unfolded.

According to her, they were introduced to each other by mutual friends, years after she completed her tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2000.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Hajia Samira disclosed their story was that of love at first sight even though Dr Bawumia was not straight forward with his intentions.

“He was never straight to the point about his feelings but I knew he was overly in love when we got to know each other,” she said.

The Second Lady further stressed they got married on February 14, 2004 and are blessed with three boys and one girl.