The National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a matter of urgency, is calling on the Akufo-Addo-led government to drastically reduce fuel prices.

Ghana, according to the party, is expected to witness a decline in fuel prices as a result of Coronavirus outbreak which has paved way for artificial stability of the economy and a $3 billion Eurobond pledge to Ghana; but that is far from reality.

In a press release, signed by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, describing the actions of the government as “callous, insensitive and insulting”, the NDC accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of deliberately ignoring its fuel prices campaign agenda.

To this effect, the NDC is making a clarion call for an immediate 20% reduction since the international market has in the past two months continuously reduced prices of Brent crude.

Below is the full statement: