Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is satisfied with her government’s fight against corruption three years in government.

ALSO READ:

In her view, President Nana Akufo-Addo and her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are not superintending over “create, loot and share.”

The Akufo-Addo government has been lampooned over what many describe as its kneejerk handling of corruption issues.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when in opposition promised to make corruption unattractive but many anti-corruption groups say it is rather the opposite that is happening.

But, Mrs Bawumia said there is a good commitment to fighting corruption under President Akufo-Addo.

Conceding that most of the corruption issues recorded in government are unfortunate, she was confident they would still win the fight.

“Are there unfortunate incidents, absolutely. Its human institution but I’m satisfied with our President’s no nonsense approach and how he is fighting it,” Mrs Bawumia said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The Second Lady said no individual or group of people in the NPP will mortgage Ghana’s future.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman