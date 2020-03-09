It has emerged that there is no contractual agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and coach of Black Stars, C.K. Akonnor, except for an appointment letter, Adomonline.com can confirm.

Even more revealing is the fact that the coach, after almost two months of appointment, hasn’t received any wages.

Mr Akonnor was named as coach of the Ghana Black Stars following Kwesi Appiah’s contraction expiration on December 31.

Despite reports that Mr Akonnor has signed a two-year deal with the GFA, Joy Sports sources have confirmed a non-existence of a contract between the two parties.

The former Ghana captain has named his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

It is not known if his assistant, David Duncan, signed a contract with the GFA before accepting his appointment.

It is believed that most of the people serving on committees are also with no contracts except for appointment letters.

More to follow…