Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has revealed life was not rosy for her growing up as many have assumed.

Though her father was a giant in Ghana’s body politic, she revealed she was the first graduate in her family.

In an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Second Lady said she was fortune to have very supportive parents who did not push her into early marriage.

Mrs Samira Bawumia and Ekosii Sen host, OB

Personally, Mrs Bawumia said she was determined to break barriers in a world dominated by men to make an impact in life.

“I have a dogged determination and I was breaking barriers due to the opportunity and support I got and this has impacted positively in my family,” she said.

The Second Lady said she decided to support the electioneering campaign of the New Patriotic Party and then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo due to her passion for education.

Mrs Bawumia said she has also supported many, especially young girls to further their education to do more than she has achieved.