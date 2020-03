Actress Maame Serwaa shared a now-deleted photo on her social media page clad in an African fabric for which she was largely complimented by her fans.

Perhaps to show that that she was aware the photo could become the talk of town, Maame captioned the photo: Let me give Ghanaians something to talk about.

Below are the photos as was originally posted by the Kumawood actress:

MORE STORIES:

Find the photos below:

Actress Maame Serwaa posing for the camera

Actress Maame Serwaa displays cleavage in this photo