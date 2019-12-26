Kumawood star Clara Benson, popularly known in showbiz as Maame Serwaa, is currently trending all because of her latest Christmas video.

A video of Maame Serwaa proving that she is no more a kid has taken over the internet. In the video, the young actress is seen displaying her dance moves while playing a song in the background.

Despite showing dance skills, Maame Serwaa caught the eyes of many with her gigantic ‘melons.’

Though she was trying by moving her body, her ‘melons were actually doing all the dancing for her.

The video has attracted massive reactions from social media users as they scream.

@homian_dadju_sry shouted: “Eeeeee jesus hmmmmm.” @ohemaa_abn said Maame Serwaa looked like ballon: “As3 “b33luu” eiiiii ob3 pai sei to!.” @kofijaba is confused: “am I seeing right???……no I need .” @berto.boy also wrote: “Nufuo lovers where are you.”

Watch the video below:

