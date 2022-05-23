Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has stunned many with adorable photos from his traditional marriage.

The actor has officially tied the knot with Maame Serwaa, who is also the mother of his twins.

The union comes six years after several reports of his divorce from his first wife, Patricia Nkansah.

Taking to his Instagram page, he dropped the lovely photos from the private ceremony as he shared a beautiful message in honour of his new wife.

Mr and Mrs Nkansah were adorned in colourful kente as they beamed with smiles for the camera.

Another photo spotted Lilwin with his groomsmen who rocked blue-coloured Kaftans.

The photos have attracted congratulatory messages from fans and followers as well as colleagues in the creative arts industry.