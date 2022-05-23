Actress Christabel Ekeh has set the internet on fire with her latest post which features her newborn baby.

Mother and child have been spotted serving fashion goals as they step out in style.

Taking to her Instagram page, Miss Ekeh shared three beautiful photos of herself, as she held her baby to probably depict how proud she is of her.

The actress had officially confirmed she was expecting her first child when she released baby bump photos to mark the 2022 Mothers Day celebration on May 8.

Despite the shock, many were left in after sighting the photos, they couldn’t help but congratulate her.

Fast forward, the actress has now unveiled the baby to the world.