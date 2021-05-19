Actress Christabel Ekeh has set the internet on fire with her latest near-naked photo on social media.

The beautiful actress’ breathtaking photo has stunned many fans who can’t stop talking about it, especially as someone who a few years ago announced a new dress code.

In the photo, Miss Ekeh was spotted beside the swimming pool where she gave off a wild pose.

She was clad in a bikini which gave way to her banging body and huge backside.

Posting the photo, she captioned: Thank you Jesus ❤️🙏🏽. Sunset was great as usual…. ..Being Christabel.

The photo, which has taken the internet by storm, has generated mixed reactions from fans and followers.

Photo below: