Imperial General Assurance has donated COVID-19 preventive items to two basic schools in Accra.

The schools, St Peter’s Anglican Cluster of Schools and the Rashad Islamic School located at Ofankor and Mallam Atta respectively, both received 15,000 pieces of nose masks, 768 bottles of sanitizers, gallons of liquid soaps, and hands-free Veronica buckets.

The donation forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Robert Wugah, made the donation on behalf of the company on Tuesday, 18th May 2021.

“The negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and here in Ghana are still living with us, despite the advances made in the development of vaccines to save lives. It is important that government and all critical stakeholders continue to educate and sensitise Ghanaians about the dangers of the virus and the need to observe the necessary safety protocols to stem the spread. We are not out of the woods yet”, he cautioned.

Mr Wugah used the occasion to appeal to all to abide by the COVID-19 protocols by observing social distancing, wearing of nose masks, washing of hands under running water, sanitising of hands and avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Accompanying him to do the donation were some members of the company’s Management Team: Mr. Reginald Oklah, Head of Sales and Marketing; Mr. Abdel-Aziz Osman, Chief Finance Officer and Mr. Samuel Opoku Asiamah, Head of Audit.

As part of the CRS intervention, Imperial General Assurance also constructed a wall around the St. Peter’s Anglican Basic “1” classroom block which accommodates pupils in four classes.

The construction of the wall brings to a stop the perennial flooding of the classrooms, particularly during the rainy season, which hitherto disrupted teaching and learning and also exposed the lives of pupils and teachers to health risks.

The company has also fixed the recurrent electricity supply challenges facing the Rashad Islamic School.

The erratic power supply had caused poor visibility conditions in the classrooms, a situation that negatively affected effective teaching and learning.

The heads of the two schools thanked the company for its support and commitment towards the advancement of the cause of education.

They promised to judiciously put to use the donated items for the benefit of the pupils and the running of the schools.

Imperial General Assurance is a wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company that provides non-life insurance solutions in Ghana.