Three miners, believed to be working with AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mines, are reported to have been trapped in an underground site after the mine caved in.

The information available to Luv News regarding the incident is scanty, however, sources say a search party has been sent underground to rescue them.

Mining accidents in Ghana are often linked to poorly enforced safety regulations at the mines but AngloGold Ashanti is known as one of the most sophisticated and technologically advanced mining companies.

The Obuasi mine is a new gold reserve currently undergoing redevelopment and making steady progress to completion.

The company on May 10 said it has been implementing a revitalised safety strategy across the business, with particular focus on the critical controls needed to eliminate what are called ‘high consequence, low frequency’ events, to avoid incidences like mine-traps.