Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has dropped some photos to mark her daughter, Akua Nhyira’s first birthday.

The actress, who had patiently waited for May 13, was beside herself with joy as she gets another opportunity to flaunt her only daughter.

She said though she was a bit nervous in the labour room, her daughter had brought many blessings to her life.

She posted nine photos of bubbly Nhyira on her social media platforms to fulfill her wish of proving to the world she has an admirable daughter.

The photos taken in her plush gold mansion had Nhyira clad in different dresses and excited to cut her cake.

She prayed for God’s divine blessings, protection, wisdom, good health and long life for her angel.

Nhyira is the second of Miss Boakye’s children.

Photos below: