Popular Ghanaian actress-turned singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has set the internet on fire with her latest photo.

The singer has been spotted in a black mini see-through dress which gave way to her breast and nipple.

The length of the lace-up front-styled dress also revealed a tattoo on her thigh as the camera gazes at her.

She took to her Instagram page to post the photo which captured her with a sassy and fierce look as the camera gazes at her.

Yaa Jackson

Posting the photo, she captioned it: “The goodness of God is infinitely more wonderful than we will ever be able to comprehend.🥀🖤.”

The photo has stirred reactions among her fans and followers who have chanced on it.