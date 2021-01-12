Ghanaian actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, has stunned her teeming fans and followers with a new photo of herself while she was taking a shower.

In the photo, Miss Jackson was seen in what looked like a modern shower and was taking her bath while wearing what looked like a swimsuit.

The actress, who is also a musician, appeared to be enjoying her time in the shower as she looks up with her eyes closed and basked in the droplets of water all over her.

Miss Jackson was seen in a black swimsuit as captured by the camera.

After posting the photo of herself in the shower, the actress captioned it:

“When will some of the pastors stop putting fear in the individuals? Always talking about negative stuff (death, accident, evil spirit) and all that. There’s evil spirit but I believe and have faith that they can’t take over my life. It’s about time pastors stop putting fear in us. Stop depending too much on pastors they are also humans.”

Many fans and followers of the Kumawood star took to the comment section to heap praises on her.