Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog has allegedly been arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for taking his political criticism a bit too far.

The entertainer, in a live television interview, threatened President Akufo-Addo to pay back locked funds of Menzgold customers lest he does not complete his four-year term.

“The money will come; like Nana Addo will run, he won’t finish his 4 years, I’m telling you,” he reiterated after his earlier submission was shot down.

Despite being cautioned of the impact of his statement, Bulldog ordered his fellow panelists to shut up, insisting he is aware of his speech.

But, to clarify his intent, the anti-New Patriotic Party (NPP) man said there was no fear for alarm when he was quizzed, asking “why I’m going to shoot or kill the President”.

Following the news of his arrest, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwarts have staged an online protest for Bulldog’s release.

The protestors have argued that worse things have been said to both the President and other political executives, insisting Bulldog’s is just utilizing his freedom of speech.