The final burial rites of late former President Jerry John Rawlings is set to come off on January 27, 2021.

Preceding the burial, Mr Rawlings will be laid in state for three days at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) beginning from January 24 to 26, 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration which announced the arrangement said he will be laid in state between 9 am and 5 pm, daily.

A mass funeral service will be held on January 26, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

The Burial Service on January 27, 2021, has also been scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra.

This comes after the funeral arrangement which had initially been scheduled for December 20, 2020 was postponed indefinitely.

This was due to concerns raised by the late president’s family regarding the customary rites and the selection of a suitable date for the departure of the late statesman.

