The final burial rites of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been postponed indefinitely.

The funeral arrangement had initially been scheduled for December 20, 2020.

But concerns raised by some of the families had caused President Nana Akufo-Addo to allow the family settle all outstanding issues regarding the customary rites and select a suitable date for the State to join in facilitating the departure of the late statesman.

However, a communique by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the international community and diplomatic missions revealed a change in the schedule.

“…Due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not be held from 20th December, 2020 as planned,” the statement read.

It further indicated that “the new date for the funeral will be communicated in due course.”

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.