Running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has commiserated with the family of a supporter who passed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Ibrahim Abass was part of some persons who were wounded following a shooting incident at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre in the just-ended election.

He is reported to have passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to witnesses, the deceased and four other persons, including a police officer, were shot at the collation centre in the constituency near the Odorkor Police Church.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also visited some party supporters who were injured and receiving treatment in various hospitals as well as those discharged.

She was accompanied by some party bigwigs including the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the National Democratic Congress’ Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otukunor among others.

Taking to her Facebook page, she shared photos from the sad scene which saw family members struggle with tears.

She assured the party will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.